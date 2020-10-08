UrduPoint.com
Speeding Trailer Crushes Five People To Death In Matiari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

Speeding trailer crushes five people to death in Matiari

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :At least five persons were killed and six others were wounded when a trailer run over them at the National Highway in Matiari, a private news channel reported on Thursday.

According to eye-witnesses, the driver of the trailer lost control due to over-speeding and crushed five people including two women to death on the spot who were standing along road side.

The incident happened in the limits of Badani Police Station. Police have seized the trailer and also arrested the driver and cleaner of the trailer from the spot.

The bodies and injured were rushed to the hospital.

