Speeding Trailer Crushes Youth To Death
Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 07:00 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) A speeding trailer Friday crushed a motorcyclist to death on Multan-Vehari road.
Rescue 1122 sources informed that the deceased was identified as Muhammad Rafiq s/o M.Bashir and a r/o Durkhanwala was going somewhere on his motorcycle when a speeding trailer allegedly crushed him to death.
They informed that the body of deceased was cut into pieces and rescuers gathered them and handed over to heirs.
