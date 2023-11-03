Open Menu

Speeding Trailer Crushes Youth To Death

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Speeding trailer crushes youth to death

A speeding trailer Friday crushed a motorcyclist to death on Multan-Vehari road

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) A speeding trailer Friday crushed a motorcyclist to death on Multan-Vehari road.

Rescue 1122 sources informed that the deceased was identified as Muhammad Rafiq s/o M.Bashir and a r/o Durkhanwala was going somewhere on his motorcycle when a speeding trailer allegedly crushed him to death.

They informed that the body of deceased was cut into pieces and rescuers gathered them and handed over to heirs.

APP/qbs/mjk

