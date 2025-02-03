Speeding Trailer Kills Man
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A speeding trailer ran over a pedestrian, resulting in his instant death at Gola Adda in Layyah.
According to Rescue 1122, the victim has been identified as Madah Shah, of Chak No. 398 TDA.
The accident took place when a speeding trailer lost control and hit the victim, rescuers said quoting eyewitnesses.
The body was shifted to hospital and the police have impounded the trailer.
