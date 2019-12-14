UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speeding Truck Crushed Motorcyclist To Death Near Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 10:50 AM

Speeding truck crushed motorcyclist to death near Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :A speedy truck hit a motorcycle rider killing him on the spot at Samundri Road, Faisalabad on Saturday morning.

A rashly driven truck lost control over the vehicle and hit a motorcycle, police informed.

Police registered a case and started investigation, a private news channel reported.

Rescue official said the body has been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Road Vehicle Samundri

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 December 2019

36 minutes ago

Riskshaw driver rapes 18-year old girl in India

49 minutes ago

Big setback for Modi govt: Public defies curfew ag ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

All products in UAE markets are in compliance with ..

10 hours ago

German Police Arrest 2 Former Maple Bank Managers ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.