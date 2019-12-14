Speeding truck crushed motorcyclist to death near Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :A speedy truck hit a motorcycle rider killing him on the spot at Samundri Road, Faisalabad on Saturday morning.

A rashly driven truck lost control over the vehicle and hit a motorcycle, police informed.

Police registered a case and started investigation, a private news channel reported.

Rescue official said the body has been shifted to a nearby hospital.