Speeding Truck Crushed Motorcyclist To Death Near Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :A speedy truck hit a motorcycle rider killing him on the spot at Samundri Road, Faisalabad on Saturday morning.
A rashly driven truck lost control over the vehicle and hit a motorcycle, police informed.
Police registered a case and started investigation, a private news channel reported.
Rescue official said the body has been shifted to a nearby hospital.