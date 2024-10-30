Speeding Truck Hits Teenager To Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A teenager riding on a motorbike was hit to death by an over-speeding truck, rescuer said.
The victim identified as Ajmal Alvi, a resident of Khokhr Abad, succumbed to fatal injuries on-the-spot.
The accident was reported in Kot Sultan area, district Layyah, on Wednesday morning.
The driver escaped the scene soon after the accident.
The aid workers shifted the body to DHQ hospital after informing the police concerned.
Eye-witnesses recording statement to the police, declaring that truck driver's negligence caused the accident. The family of the deceased refused to get autopsy on the body, while the police said the teams were constituted and sent to the suspected locations to arrest the driver.
The case was launched with Sultan police station with further investigation was underway, it was said.
