Speeding Truck Rammed Over Multiple Vehicles
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A speeding truck ran over several vehicles in Hazara Ghanji area of Quetta on Friday.
According to a private news channel, the rescue sources said that the fatal road crash occurred when the driver of a speeding truck lost control over the vehicle, ramming into many vehicles.
The rescue team reached the spot and fortunately found no causality.
Recent Stories
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Hydro Union urges govt the significant disparity in salaries5 minutes ago
-
Workshop on ‘Bio Safety and Bio Security’ held5 minutes ago
-
Seven profiteers held5 minutes ago
-
PM to visit China from June 4-8; will meet leadership, business community: FO5 minutes ago
-
Garrison Uni Lahore, Jamia Poonch collaborate for academic advancement15 minutes ago
-
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's problems. Khawaja Ra ..20 minutes ago
-
USKT organizes 'Entrepreneurship Gala'25 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested25 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with eight motorcycles1 hour ago
-
DC Sheikhupura cracks down on power pilferers1 hour ago
-
Power theft crackdown: Attock Administration takes action2 hours ago
-
ANF recovers 331 kg drugs in five operations2 hours ago