Speeding truck rammed over multiple vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A speeding truck ran over several vehicles in Hazara Ghanji area of Quetta on Friday.

According to a private news channel, the rescue sources said that the fatal road crash occurred when the driver of a speeding truck lost control over the vehicle, ramming into many vehicles.

The rescue team reached the spot and fortunately found no causality.