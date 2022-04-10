UrduPoint.com

Speeding Truck Rams Into Rickshaw In Rajanpur, Claims 5 Lives

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Speeding truck rams into rickshaw in Rajanpur, claims 5 lives

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as five persons were killed while one another got seriously injured after a speeding truck rammed into a rickshaw in Rajanpur on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the accident was happened near Rajanpur's Indus Highway which claimed five lives on the spot.

Rescue 1122 and Umerkot Police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital.

The truck driver managed to escape from the scene.

