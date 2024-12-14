Speeding van crashes into shop after collision; 4 dead, dozens hurt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) At least four people were killed while other dozens were injured on Saturday when a speeding passenger van collided with a tractor trolley and crashed into a shop in Sanawan town of Kot Addu district in Punjab.

According to Rescue official sources, the van, which was travelling at a high speed, lost control and hit the tractor trolley before smashing into the nearby shop, a private news channel reported.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the van was completely destroyed, trapping several passengers

inside, rescue sources added.

The rescue teams rushed to the scene and managed to pull out the injured and the dead from the wreckage.

The injured were shifted to Sanawan hospital, where several of them were said to be in critical condition.