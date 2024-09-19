Open Menu

Speeding Van Crushes Motorcycle In Kasur, Killed 2

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Speeding van crushes motorcycle in Kasur, killed 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Two people were killed and three others injured on Thursday when a speeding van hit a motorcycle near Fatehpur a town of Kasur district in Punjab.

According to police, two people were traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding van overran them, killing them on the

spot, a private news channel.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital.

Police sources said that the identity of the deceased is not yet known.

