Speeding Van Crushes Motorcycle In Kasur, Killed 2
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Two people were killed and three others injured on Thursday when a speeding van hit a motorcycle near Fatehpur a town of Kasur district in Punjab.
According to police, two people were traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding van overran them, killing them on the
spot, a private news channel.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital.
Police sources said that the identity of the deceased is not yet known.
