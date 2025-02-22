Speeding van kills student on Khairpur Ranipur National Highway

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) One student was killed and two others were injured when a speeding van hit schoolchildren on the Khairpur Ranipur national highway on Saturday morning where children were making their way to school.

According to detail, police have arrested the driver of the van for reckless driving, which resulted in the tragic death of one student and injured two in critical condition, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams and police promptly arrived at the scene immediately after being informed of the accident.

The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.