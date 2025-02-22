Speeding Van Kills Student On Khairpur Ranipur National Highway
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) One student was killed and two others were injured when a speeding van hit schoolchildren on the Khairpur Ranipur national highway on Saturday morning where children were making their way to school.
According to detail, police have arrested the driver of the van for reckless driving, which resulted in the tragic death of one student and injured two in critical condition, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams and police promptly arrived at the scene immediately after being informed of the accident.
The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
Recent Stories
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025
Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..
ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..
NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..
SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives
70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Despite diminutive emissions, Pakistan stands out in global climate commitments5 minutes ago
-
Speeding van kills student on Khairpur Ranipur National Highway5 minutes ago
-
SU to conduct MPhil, PhD entry test on Feb 235 minutes ago
-
Situation in IIOJK continues to deteriorate as India follows in footsteps of Israel15 minutes ago
-
3 injured critically as car turns turtle in Karachi15 minutes ago
-
Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry asks PTI to play constructive role in breaking political deadlock15 minutes ago
-
Accused in maid killing case to undergo DNA test15 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Adabi Sangat operates without any external funding, relying solely on voluntary contributions ..15 minutes ago
-
Bull electrocuted1 hour ago
-
Two injured in firing incident2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, UAE DPMs explore avenues to strengthen trade, defense cooperation3 hours ago
-
NPC hosts award distribution ceremony11 hours ago