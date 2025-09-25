Open Menu

Speeding Van Overturns Near Chakri Road, Nine Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Speeding van overturns near Chakri road, nine injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Nine people were injured when a speeding van overturned near Chakri Road in Rawalpindi on Thursday

morning.

According to rescue officials, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding and flipped over, causing injuries to all passengers on board, a private news channel reported.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where some are reported to be in serious condition.

Rescue officials said four of the injured were treated on the spot, while the other five were shifted to a nearby hospital.

