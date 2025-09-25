Speeding Van Overturns Near Chakri Road, Nine Injured
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Nine people were injured when a speeding van overturned near Chakri Road in Rawalpindi on Thursday
morning.
According to rescue officials, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding and flipped over, causing injuries to all passengers on board, a private news channel reported.
The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where some are reported to be in serious condition.
Rescue officials said four of the injured were treated on the spot, while the other five were shifted to a nearby hospital.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular debt
Asia Cup final is scheduled for September 28.
TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaomi Technology Centre, Tsinghua ..
With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Youth Dialogue on sidelines of ..
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials on UNGA80 sidelines
Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Montenegro in New York
Over 100 countries announce new national climate action plans at high-level summ ..
Senate Slams excessive fees on overseas remittances
Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights modernity as key to preserving h ..
Drones disrupt flights at second Danish airport in week
AI must not decide humanity’s fate, UN chief warns
Seoul, Washington discuss details of $350 billion investment plan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speeding van overturns near Chakri road, nine injured9 minutes ago
-
Dr Tahir Ullah Jan appointed as controller of examinations, BISE Kohat9 minutes ago
-
Students showcase Islamic history at Seerat exhibition 2025 at PMC9 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular debt24 minutes ago
-
Speeding leads to fatal crash on M4 near Khanewal, 3 dead29 minutes ago
-
585 feeders restored in flood-hit areas: Power Division29 minutes ago
-
Family of three killed in Baldia cylinder explosion1 hour ago
-
Advisor vows effective redressal of public complaints2 hours ago
-
Road accident claims life2 hours ago
-
Rajanpur to get flood survey from September 272 hours ago
-
Systemic neglect threatens to cripple Kashmir’s apple sector, Officer warns2 hours ago
-
In meeting with Yunus, PM for building "constructive, forward-looking ties with Bangladesh3 hours ago