Speeding van overturns near Rawlakot injuring several

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Several passengers including women and kids sustained injuries when the van overturned due to over speeding near Azad-Pattan in Rawalakot on Wednesday Morning.

The ill-fated vehicle, with loaded passengers was en-route to Rawlakot from Rawalpindi when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned on the road.

Rescue officials said, rescue teams and locals arrived at the spot after the accident and shifted the injured to nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

Rescue officials said the driver could not control the van due to over speeding and collided with side wall of the road while saving another vehicle, due to which the vehicle over turned.