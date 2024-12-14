Speeding Van Overturns,four Injured
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) A speeding van collided with a trolley and overturned near Gushkori chowk,leaving four people injured,here on Saturday.
According to rescue 1122,the accident occurred due to the van’s over speeding.
The injured have been identified as Javed Iqbal(42),Ghulam Abbas(45),Ghulam Shabbir(58) and Muhammad Arif(50).
Rescue teams rushed on the spot,shifted them to the rural health center in Sinawan for further medical treatment.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week
EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey
Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening
Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw
Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name far-right president
CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara division's health, education & land ..
Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest
WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speeding van overturns,four injured2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 2,700-litre substandard milk22 minutes ago
-
North Pakistan transformed into winter paradise with snow-covered peaks, frozen lakes: Report32 minutes ago
-
More investment in health, education sectors stressed32 minutes ago
-
Speeding van crashes into shop after collision; 4 dead, dozens hurt1 hour ago
-
High-profile literary figures to attend Ayaz Melo10 hours ago
-
PR CEO orders crackdown on fake job advertisements11 hours ago
-
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment challenges11 hours ago
-
CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara division's health, education & land administration11 hours ago
-
Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest12 hours ago
-
WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort12 hours ago
-
PSMA denies rumors of sugar price hike12 hours ago