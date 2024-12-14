Speeding van overturns,four injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) A speeding van collided with a trolley and overturned near Gushkori chowk,leaving four people injured,here on Saturday.

According to rescue 1122,the accident occurred due to the van’s over speeding.

The injured have been identified as Javed Iqbal(42),Ghulam Abbas(45),Ghulam Shabbir(58) and Muhammad Arif(50).

Rescue teams rushed on the spot,shifted them to the rural health center in Sinawan for further medical treatment.

Further investigation was underway.