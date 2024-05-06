Speeding Van-trailer Collision In Hyderabad Claims 3 Lives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) At least three persons were killed while other several wounded when an over speeding van collided with a trailer coming from opposite side in Hyderabad on wee hours of Monday.
According to details, rescue sources said that the accident occurred at the Motorway M9 in the jurisdiction of Bola Khan Police Station in Hyderabad where a van collided with a trailer due to over-speeding, in a result three persons lost their lives on the spot and critically injuring several others, private news channel reported.
Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to LMU Hospital Jamshoro.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest Mountains in the Worl ..8 hours ago
-
Journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqi remembered on his death anniversary10 hours ago
-
4 killed, 2 injured in separate incidents in Bahawalnagar11 hours ago
-
Shahzad Town robbery shocks residents11 hours ago
-
Khana Badosh cafe pays glowing tribute to poet Saindad Sand11 hours ago
-
Punjab govt extends financial assistance to lightning strike victims family11 hours ago
-
City experiences partly cloudy, humid weather11 hours ago
-
50pc crime calls decreased due to thorough patrolling11 hours ago
-
Fake security official arrested from hospital11 hours ago
-
Pakistan Army bids farewell to fallen soldier in Bahawalnagar12 hours ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme12 hours ago
-
Free veterinary camp held at Dasht-e-Baba13 hours ago