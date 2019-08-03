Speedo bus service inaugurated between Shujabad-Multan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak inaugurated Speedo Bus service between Multan and Shujabad, here on Saturday

Initially six buses would be running between the both cities.

Citizens of Shujabad were making appeals to the Punjab government for provision of modern bus facility for the last one year.

The residents of Multan hailed the Punjab government for providing a much awaited transport facility.