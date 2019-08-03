UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speedo Bus Service Inaugurated Between Shujabad-Multan

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 11:07 PM

Speedo bus service inaugurated between Shujabad-Multan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak inaugurated Speedo Bus service between Multan and Shujabad, here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak inaugurated Speedo Bus service between Multan and Shujabad, here on Saturday.

Initially six buses would be running between the both cities.

Citizens of Shujabad were making appeals to the Punjab government for provision of modern bus facility for the last one year.

The residents of Multan hailed the Punjab government for providing a much awaited transport facility.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Of Punjab Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Shujabad

Recent Stories

Texas police report active shooter situation

7 seconds ago

Injured Anderson exits Montreal draw after Washing ..

9 seconds ago

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters in to ..

10 seconds ago

Session Court shifts Qandeel murder case to Model ..

4 minutes ago

Australia look to Smith again as England take char ..

4 minutes ago

14 alleged drug traffickers escape Iraqi custody: ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.