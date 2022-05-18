Speedo Bus Service resumes operation between Bahawalpur, Lodhran

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, the service of Bahawalpur to Lodhran air-conditioned Speedo bus has been restored on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, the service of Bahawalpur to Lodhran air-conditioned Speedo bus has been restored on Wednesday.

In this regard, an inauguration ceremony was held in the Farid Gate parking area. Former Federal Minister Engineer Baligh-ur-Rehman, former MPAs Khalid Mehmood Warren, Hasina Begum, Begum Parveen Masood Bhatti, Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, Khalid Jajja, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, and members of civil society were present on the occasion.

Former Federal Minister Engineer Baligh-ur-Rehman said that speedo bus service has been restored under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

He said the PML-N government had taken valuable steps to address the grievances of the region. He said the establishment of 400-bed Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital, the establishment of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, Cardiac Center, Kidney Center, Cholistan Veterinary University, Regional Campus of Allama Iqbal Open University, Home Economics College, and other development projects show the intent of PML-N in the uplift of the area.

He said that today Speedo bus service will provide free service to the public for 24 hours. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal said that during Punjab Chief Minister's maiden visit to Bahawalpur, the demand for the restoration of the Speedo bus service was made.

In this regard, the chief minister has ordered immediate action and the Speedo bus service from Bahawalpur to Lodhran has been resumed. He also congratulated the people of Bahawalpur and Lodhran.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that Speedo bus service has been restored and residents of Bahawalpur and Lodhran will travel from Bahawalpur to Lodhran and Lodhran to Bahawalpur 28 km on 12 speedo buses.

He added that there are 22 stops from Islamia University Baghdad Al Jadeed Campus to Bahawalpur city and Lodhran.