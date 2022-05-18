UrduPoint.com

Speedo Bus Service Resumes Operation Between Bahawalpur, Lodhran

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Speedo Bus Service resumes operation between Bahawalpur, Lodhran

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, the service of Bahawalpur to Lodhran air-conditioned Speedo bus has been restored on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, the service of Bahawalpur to Lodhran air-conditioned Speedo bus has been restored on Wednesday.

In this regard, an inauguration ceremony was held in the Farid Gate parking area. Former Federal Minister Engineer Baligh-ur-Rehman, former MPAs Khalid Mehmood Warren, Hasina Begum, Begum Parveen Masood Bhatti, Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, Khalid Jajja, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, and members of civil society were present on the occasion.

Former Federal Minister Engineer Baligh-ur-Rehman said that speedo bus service has been restored under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

He said the PML-N government had taken valuable steps to address the grievances of the region. He said the establishment of 400-bed Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital, the establishment of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, Cardiac Center, Kidney Center, Cholistan Veterinary University, Regional Campus of Allama Iqbal Open University, Home Economics College, and other development projects show the intent of PML-N in the uplift of the area.

He said that today Speedo bus service will provide free service to the public for 24 hours. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal said that during Punjab Chief Minister's maiden visit to Bahawalpur, the demand for the restoration of the Speedo bus service was made.

In this regard, the chief minister has ordered immediate action and the Speedo bus service from Bahawalpur to Lodhran has been resumed. He also congratulated the people of Bahawalpur and Lodhran.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that Speedo bus service has been restored and residents of Bahawalpur and Lodhran will travel from Bahawalpur to Lodhran and Lodhran to Bahawalpur 28 km on 12 speedo buses.

He added that there are 22 stops from Islamia University Baghdad Al Jadeed Campus to Bahawalpur city and Lodhran.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Civil Society Company Visit Baghdad Bahawalpur Lodhran Allama Iqbal Open University Cholistan From Government

Recent Stories

Commissioner asks effective measures for cultural, ..

Commissioner asks effective measures for cultural, historical places preservatio ..

58 seconds ago
 Anti-polio drive to start from May 23 in Bahawalpu ..

Anti-polio drive to start from May 23 in Bahawalpur

1 minute ago
 Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

1 minute ago
 Woman awarded life imprisonment for killing husban ..

Woman awarded life imprisonment for killing husband

1 minute ago
 Use of modern technology, suitable varieties empha ..

Use of modern technology, suitable varieties emphasized to enhance rice output

4 minutes ago
 Rape convict receives 7 years jail and 2 Lakh rupe ..

Rape convict receives 7 years jail and 2 Lakh rupees fine in Haripur

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.