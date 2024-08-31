Speedy bus overturned resulting injuries to 8 passengers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) A speedy bus suddenly overturned in Kahuta area resulting in injuries to 8 passengers. The bus was traveling from Lahore to Azad Kashmir when it went out of control around five in the morning (5am) on Saturday.

The prelim6rwports recieved from the District Emergency Service revealed that 2 passengers got serious injuries and were shifted to THQ Hospital, Kahuta.

The remaining 6 injured were aided with on-the-spot medical treament by the rescuers.

According to spokesman Rescue 1122, Muhammad Usman, the rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot. 8 emergency vehicles along with ambulance service took part in the operation excited by a dozen rescue personnel.

Usman told APP that the accident took place near Kahuta Road Barathian stop. He further informed that initial resorts and eyewitnesses collectively suggested that overloading was the main cause of overturning of the bus