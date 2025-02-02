Open Menu

Speedy Car Crashes Into Wall, Claims 3 Lives In Jalalpur Bhattian

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Speedy car crashes into wall, claims 3 lives in Jalalpur Bhattian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) At least three people lost their lives in a tragic car accident in Jalalpur Bhattian, a city in Hafafizabad District early Sunday morning.

According to Rescue officials, the accident occurred when a car, traveling at high speed in foggy conditions, crashed into a wall and claimed three lives on the spot, private news channel reported.

Four others were critically injured in the incident, rescue sources added.

According to rescue sources, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

An investigation into the accident has been launched to determine the exact cause of the crash.

The authorities have appealed to drivers to exercise caution while driving in foggy conditions and to follow traffic rules to prevent such tragedies.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

2 hours ago
 World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy i ..

World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..

11 hours ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur agai ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empow ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..

12 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitut ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..

12 hours ago
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation ac ..

UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields

12 hours ago
 ‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary ..

‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent

13 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem A ..

Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain

13 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fu ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra

13 hours ago
 Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for G ..

Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for Gaza ceasefire, reconstruction

14 hours ago
 Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drillin ..

Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan