Speedy Car Crashes Into Wall, Claims 3 Lives In Jalalpur Bhattian
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) At least three people lost their lives in a tragic car accident in Jalalpur Bhattian, a city in Hafafizabad District early Sunday morning.
According to Rescue officials, the accident occurred when a car, traveling at high speed in foggy conditions, crashed into a wall and claimed three lives on the spot, private news channel reported.
Four others were critically injured in the incident, rescue sources added.
According to rescue sources, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
An investigation into the accident has been launched to determine the exact cause of the crash.
The authorities have appealed to drivers to exercise caution while driving in foggy conditions and to follow traffic rules to prevent such tragedies.
