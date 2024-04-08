Speedy car kills two motorcyclists

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Two motorcyclists died in a road accident on GT Road near DHA on Monday morning.

According to details, a speedy car hit the motorcycle resulting in both the riders being dragged on the road and died on spot.

Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the bodies to hospital. Spokesman 1122 informed that the motorcycle was hit by the car.