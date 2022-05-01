Speedy car run over BRT Zu Bicycle stands in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :A speedy car ran over a BRT Zu Bicycle Stand on Sunday near Insaf Market Hayatabad Phase-4 and damaged several bicycles.

According to a spokesman of BRT, a man lost control over his car due to over speeding and ran over the Zu bicycles parked and damaged a number of bicycles parked for the facilitation of the general public at Zu Bicycle stands.

Police and officials of the BRT rushed to the site, he said, adding that 10 bicycles parked were destroyed completely .He said that action will be taken against young man.