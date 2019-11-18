Speedy dumper crushed two to death near Hub

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Two deid on the spot when a speeding dumper ran over a motorbike on early Monday morning near Hub Sakran road.

According to rescue officials, the driver of dumper lost control over the vehicle and hit the motorcycle.

As a result, two bikers killed on the spot who were later shifted to nearby hospital, a private news channel.

The identities of those killed in the accident could not be ascertained till filing of this report.

Police said the dumper driver managed to escape from the scene.