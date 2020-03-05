Speedy dumper crushes 2 motorcyclists in Sialkot

Two persons were killed when a speedy dumper crushed them near Daska road in Sialkot on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed when a speedy dumper crushed them near Daska road in Sialkot on Thursday.

According to police sources, the accident took place when a speedy tractor trolley hit a motorbike. As a result, both the motorcycle riders named Qasim Hussain 20 and Ahmed Raza 39 were killed on the spot, reported a private news channel.

The rescue team shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.