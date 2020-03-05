UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speedy Dumper Crushes 2 Motorcyclists In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:27 PM

Speedy dumper crushes 2 motorcyclists in Sialkot

Two persons were killed when a speedy dumper crushed them near Daska road in Sialkot on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed when a speedy dumper crushed them near Daska road in Sialkot on Thursday.

According to police sources, the accident took place when a speedy tractor trolley hit a motorbike. As a result, both the motorcycle riders named Qasim Hussain 20 and Ahmed Raza 39 were killed on the spot, reported a private news channel.

The rescue team shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Related Topics

Accident Police Road Sialkot Daska Ahmed Raza

Recent Stories

Regulation on Dubai&#039;s public car parks amende ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed visits ‘Dubai Club for People ..

16 minutes ago

Russian planes targeted in wave of bomb threats

4 minutes ago

KP business community asked to furnish proposals f ..

4 minutes ago

Fighting Halts in Strategic Town in Syria's Idlib ..

4 minutes ago

Erdogan Sues Opposition Lawmaker Over Insulting Sy ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.