Speedy Dumper Crushes Motor Bike, 3 Killed In Gujranwala
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 12:52 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Three people were killed when a speedy dumper collided with motor bike in Gujranwala District on Saturday.
Rescue officials informed that the incident occurred due to over speeding and negligence of the dumper driver, a private news channel reported.
The dead bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.