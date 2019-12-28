Speedy dumper crushes Motor bike, 3 killed in Gujranwala

Three people were killed when a speedy dumper collided with motor bike in Gujranwala District on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Three people were killed when a speedy dumper collided with motor bike in Gujranwala District on Saturday.

Rescue officials informed that the incident occurred due to over speeding and negligence of the dumper driver, a private news channel reported.

The dead bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.