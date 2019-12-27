UrduPoint.com
Speedy Dumper Crushes Seven Cars, Injures Two In Kharian

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Two people sustained critical injuries when a speedy dumper collided with several vehicles in the vicinity of Dinga, Kharian on Friday morning.

Rescue officials informed that the incident occurred due to over speeding and negligence of the dumper driver, a private news channel reported.

Two persons sustained serious wounds while other remained safe by jumping out of their cars. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, all of the seven cars were badly damaged and crushed, they said.

Police had registered a case against the dumper driver and arrested him on the spot, police confirmed.

