Speedy Dumper Crushes Three Youths In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A speeding dumper ran over a motorcycle carrying three young men in Karachi, killing them on the spot on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, the accident occurred near Ibrahim Hyderi in Korangi when the fast-moving dumper crushed the motorcycle as it was crossing the road, private news channels reported.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Jinnah Hospital. One of the deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Shaukat son of Mohammad Aslam.

According to the family of the deceased, Shaukat was a welder and was working at Korangi Crossing and is a father of a son. The other two young men who were with him were guests from Bahawalpur, the family said.

Upon receiving reports of the accident, a heavy police contingent arrived at the scene and started an investigation.

