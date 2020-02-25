UrduPoint.com
Speedy Dumper Kills One Injured Two In Chiniot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:27 PM

Speedy dumper kills one injured two in Chiniot

One was killed while two other sustained serious injuries as a speedy dumper hit a motorcycle near Sargodha road in Chiniot on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :One was killed while two other sustained serious injuries as a speedy dumper hit a motorcycle near Sargodha road in Chiniot on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred due to over speeding, the driver fled away from the accident site, a private news channel reported.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem and medical assistance, the sources mentioned.

