Speedy dumper kills one injured two in Chiniot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

One was killed while two other sustained serious injuries as a speedy dumper hit a motorcycle near Sargodha road in Chiniot on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :One was killed while two other sustained serious injuries as a speedy dumper hit a motorcycle near Sargodha road in Chiniot on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred due to over speeding, the driver fled away from the accident site, a private news channel reported.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem and medical assistance, the sources mentioned.