Speedy dumper truck crashes motorcyclist to death, two injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed and two others were seriously injured when a speeding dump truck rammed into a two-wheeler in Jalozai area of Nowshera district here, Nowshera Police said.

Motorcyclist Inamullah son of Nisar Muhammad resident of Hassan Khel district died on the spot while his other accomplices Abrar, Israr son Sher Ali resident Azam Khan Korona Mardan were seriously injured.

Rescue 1122 immediately shifted the injured to Kohat Hospital for medical treatment.

Police have started for further investigation.