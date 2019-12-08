Speedy jeep plunges into ravine; seven of a family drown in Mianwali

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Seven of a family including three women and two children drowned when a speedy jeep plunged into a ravine near the area of Piplan in Mianwali on Sunday.

Rescue officials said the unfortunate incident occurred due to over speeding, adding, one of the victims had been rescued by the rescue divers.

The search for the other drowned family members was underway, they added.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital immediately, they informed.