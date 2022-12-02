UrduPoint.com

Speedy Justice Being Provided Through Revenue Awami Katcheri

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Speedy justice being provided through revenue awami katcheri

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo organized a Revenue Awami Khidmat Katcheri for immediate solution of public problems.

Speaking on this occasion, the DC said that the purpose of holding revenue Awami Katcheri was to provide speedy justice to citizens and added that all facilities including correction in record, property documents (Fard-e-Malkiat) and registry were being extended there.

He said that citizens could search solutions of their problems regarding revenue at katcheri in first two days of every month and added that the process of conducting revenue katcheri would continue by district government in future.

Tahir Watto, taking immediate action on the requests of two elderly petitioners, summoned all the revenue records on the spot and also took possession of their houses through police force.

DC said that all revenue officers were present under one roof on the first two dates of every month to solve the problems of the people under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Police Punjab All Government

Recent Stories

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Sw ..

Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Swati

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use s ..

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use soil against Pakistan: FO

2 hours ago
 COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

6 hours ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.