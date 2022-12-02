Speedy justice being provided through revenue awami katcheri

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo organized a Revenue Awami Khidmat Katcheri for immediate solution of public problems.

Speaking on this occasion, the DC said that the purpose of holding revenue Awami Katcheri was to provide speedy justice to citizens and added that all facilities including correction in record, property documents (Fard-e-Malkiat) and registry were being extended there.

He said that citizens could search solutions of their problems regarding revenue at katcheri in first two days of every month and added that the process of conducting revenue katcheri would continue by district government in future.

Tahir Watto, taking immediate action on the requests of two elderly petitioners, summoned all the revenue records on the spot and also took possession of their houses through police force.

DC said that all revenue officers were present under one roof on the first two dates of every month to solve the problems of the people under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi.