Speedy Justice; prosecution dept established in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :A prosecution department was established here on Friday in federal capital for provision of speedy justice over the demand of federal capital dwellers.

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration set up the department in a short span of one year, following directions of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Aamer Ali Ahmed, Director General ICT Syeda Shafaq Hashmi told journalists.

The people of Islamabad were in dire need of such kind of institution that had not been existed for the last 40 years, said Hashmi.

She said the initiative would help in crime prevention as well as legislation, timely filing of appeals, and follow-up of cases to relief the masses.

The assistant deputy prosecutor have been posted on the recommendations of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) while prosecutor and deputy recruitment process was expected in the next few months.

A committee was constituted to complete the recruitment process within six months.

Further-more, she said courses for assistant deputy prosecutor training were being finalized in collaboration with federal judicial academy.