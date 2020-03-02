A speedy passenger bus has hit school's rickshaw at Mananwala GT road, in which 12 students including the rickshaw driver got injured.\Many students are in critical condition out of which one student's leg got broken, whereas the injured students have been shifted to different hospitals

Mananwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) A speedy passenger bus has hit school's rickshaw at Mananwala GT road, in which 12 students including the rickshaw driver got injured.\Many students are in critical condition out of which one student's leg got broken, whereas the injured students have been shifted to different hospitals.According to media reports the incident occurred near old NADRA office on Mananwala GT road bus stop near the suburban village of Lagar.

The rickshaw was taking the students to their schools and on the way it was hit by an over speeding passenger bus of Baloch company.

The rickshaw was carrying 7 girl students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School including 5 toddler students of different schools.

2 students are in critical condition.The staff of rescue 1122 referred the injured students to Rural Health Center (RHC) Mananwala, where first aid was given to them and were moved to different hospitals.

The boy students who got injured are Abid, Hussain, Rehan, Ramzan, Noman, Husnain, and the girl students are Semab Noor, Amna, Irum, Sidra, Tahira and Areej.The Mananwala police took the passenger bus in custody and have started the investigation.