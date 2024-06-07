Speedy quality of development projects to be ensured

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said on Friday that

speedy and quality of development projects would be ensured and

no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Local officials of the construction agencies including Assistant

Commissioner should conduct regular inspections of the ongoing

development schemes as directed by the Chief Secretary.

He stated this while conducting a progress review meeting of the

ongoing development works in the district, says a handout.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director (DD) Development

Chaudhry Asif, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Ulfat Shahzad,

District Officer (DO) Planning Rana Saqlain, XEN Building Kashif

Ikram, SDO Highway Saim Ali Khan besides local officials of Public

Health Engineering Department, Health, education, SNGPL, Local

Government and GAPCO.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain directed the local authorities

of C&W to speed up the work on the under-construction project of Pasrur

and take up three bridges on the road which had not yet been tendered.

In the meeting, representatives of telecommunication and internet services

were directed that strict legal action would be taken and cases would be

registered for laying cables anywhere without permission.

He said that line would be allowed to be laid with cash security and the

road would be restored with the same quality.