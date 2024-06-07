Open Menu

Speedy Quality Of Development Projects To Be Ensured

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Speedy quality of development projects to be ensured

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said on Friday that

speedy and quality of development projects would be ensured and

no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Local officials of the construction agencies including Assistant

Commissioner should conduct regular inspections of the ongoing

development schemes as directed by the Chief Secretary.

He stated this while conducting a progress review meeting of the

ongoing development works in the district, says a handout.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director (DD) Development

Chaudhry Asif, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Ulfat Shahzad,

District Officer (DO) Planning Rana Saqlain, XEN Building Kashif

Ikram, SDO Highway Saim Ali Khan besides local officials of Public

Health Engineering Department, Health, education, SNGPL, Local

Government and GAPCO.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain directed the local authorities

of C&W to speed up the work on the under-construction project of Pasrur

and take up three bridges on the road which had not yet been tendered.

In the meeting, representatives of telecommunication and internet services

were directed that strict legal action would be taken and cases would be

registered for laying cables anywhere without permission.

He said that line would be allowed to be laid with cash security and the

road would be restored with the same quality.

Related Topics

Internet Education Road Progress Same Pasrur SNGPL

Recent Stories

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats ..

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court

1 hour ago
 PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

1 hour ago
 Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

2 hours ago
 CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

9 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

18 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

18 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

18 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan