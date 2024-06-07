Speedy Quality Of Development Projects To Be Ensured
Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said on Friday that
speedy and quality of development projects would be ensured and
no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.
Local officials of the construction agencies including Assistant
Commissioner should conduct regular inspections of the ongoing
development schemes as directed by the Chief Secretary.
He stated this while conducting a progress review meeting of the
ongoing development works in the district, says a handout.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Director (DD) Development
Chaudhry Asif, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Ulfat Shahzad,
District Officer (DO) Planning Rana Saqlain, XEN Building Kashif
Ikram, SDO Highway Saim Ali Khan besides local officials of Public
Health Engineering Department, Health, education, SNGPL, Local
Government and GAPCO.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain directed the local authorities
of C&W to speed up the work on the under-construction project of Pasrur
and take up three bridges on the road which had not yet been tendered.
In the meeting, representatives of telecommunication and internet services
were directed that strict legal action would be taken and cases would be
registered for laying cables anywhere without permission.
He said that line would be allowed to be laid with cash security and the
road would be restored with the same quality.
