Speedy recovery of Murad Ali Shah prayed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Bilal Ghaffar has prayed for the speedy recovery of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who tested positive for the coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Bilal Ghaffar has prayed for the speedy recovery of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who tested positive for the coronavirus.

He expressed his concerns over the growing number of coronavirus cases in the province.

Bilal called upon the people to adhere to the government's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and should avoid to engage in unnecessary activities.