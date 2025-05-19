Speedy Redress Of Public Grievances Priority: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir said that speedy redress of public grievances is top priority of the government and heads of all departments were activated to take appropriate steps to facilitate people.
He made these remarks while personally hearing public complaints in his office where a large number of people presented their applications. The DC also issued orders to relevant officers for their immediate redress and said that the district administration is committed to addressing concerns of citizens with sincerity and responsibility.
He directed the assistant commissioners and heads of all district departments to remain available and approachable for the public on a daily basis to ensure prompt redress of public grievances.
He urged the officials to listen to the public with patience and take practical steps to resolve their issues.
He assured the complainants that the doors of his office are always open and every possible measure would be taken to facilitate them with timely solutions.
