Three persons including a mother and her two children were killed and two others sustained injuries when a speedy train hit them in Khariyan on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Three persons including a mother and her two children were killed and two others sustained injuries when a speedy train hit them in Khariyan on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, the police and rescue team shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

The police have registered a case.