Speedy Truck Crushed 3 Friends To Death In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 11:40 AM

Speedy truck crushed 3 friends to death in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :A speedy truck crushed to death three friends riding a motor cycle on Sunday morning in Lahore.

Rescue officials said the friends succumbed to their injuries before they could reach the hospital, a private news channels reported.

Police said the truck driver managed to escape from the scene while the officials have impounded his truck.

One deceased friend was identified as Arsalan and the three friends belonged to Gawalmandi Lahore.

