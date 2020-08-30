Speedy truck hits 1122 ambulance, 2 injured

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Two officials of Rescue 1122 sustained injuries when a speedy truck hit their ambulance near District Council Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan on Sunday.

According to official sources, an ambulance (RPA 17) of Rescue 1122 was returning from DG Khan after shifting a patient when it collided with a truck near District Council DG Khan, at Jampur road.

The injured officials namely Aamir Shahzad, and Barkat Ali were shifted to Trauma Centre of Teaching Hospital DG Khan by Rescue 1122 DG Khan.