UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speedy Truck Hits 1122 Ambulance, 2 Injured

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

Speedy truck hits 1122 ambulance, 2 injured

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Two officials of Rescue 1122 sustained injuries when a speedy truck hit their ambulance near District Council Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan on Sunday.

According to official sources, an ambulance (RPA 17) of Rescue 1122 was returning from DG Khan after shifting a patient when it collided with a truck near District Council DG Khan, at Jampur road.

The injured officials namely Aamir Shahzad, and Barkat Ali were shifted to Trauma Centre of Teaching Hospital DG Khan by Rescue 1122 DG Khan.

Related Topics

Injured Road Jampur Ghazi Rescue 1122 Sunday From

Recent Stories

More food assistance delivered to needy families i ..

24 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves 1,196 scholarships for stud ..

54 minutes ago

India reports 78,761 new coronavirus infections

3 hours ago

Waha Capital launches Income Generating Islamic Fu ..

4 hours ago

US reports 44,656 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

UAE aid ship arrives in Al Mukalla Port, Yemen

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.