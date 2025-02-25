Open Menu

Speedy Truck Killed Pedestrian

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Speedy truck killed pedestrian

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A pedestrian on Tuesday killed when a speedy truck hit him while crossing the road near Gujarkhan.

According to the information, the accident occurred in the early morning on main GT Road, near underpass, Gujarkhan when a speedy truck couldn't control its speed and dragged the pediatrician who died on spot. The victim was identified as Abdul Waheed, 43.

Spokesman District Emergency Service, Muhammad Usman informed APP that Rescue 1122 personnel reached the accident spot and shifted the victim's body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

According to the eyewitness, the truck was running at high speed when it hit the pedestrian.

The Rescue spokesman further informed that the victim got severe injuries on left femur, fibula tibia fracture right tibia fibula fracture and head injury, for which he could not survive.

