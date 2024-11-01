Speedy Truck Kills One, Critically Injures Two In Swabi
Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A pedestrian was killed and two others critically injured when a speeding truck hit them in Swabi district, Rescue 1122 informed on Friday.
It said the truck loaded with sand hit the people when its driver tried to evade a TMA tax and accelerated the vehicle.
A youth was killed on the scene while two others were critically injured and swiftly shifted to Shah Mansoor Medical Complex.
The run-away truck was intercepted near Akora Khattak however, police said the driver managed to flee the scene leaving the vehicle on the road.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK's 5-day anti-polio campaign concludes successfully3 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 also participating in anti-polio campaign3 minutes ago
-
Police taking strict action against unfit PSVs3 minutes ago
-
Youth conference at women's university Bagh discusses Kashmir conflict3 minutes ago
-
Fed govt must discourage KP CMs initiative of awarding promotions to civil servants participated in ..13 minutes ago
-
Polio teams directed to intensify vaccination on campaign's last day13 minutes ago
-
Celebrations of Diwali continues across northern Sindh13 minutes ago
-
MCCI appeals for 5pc reduction in policy rate in next MPC23 minutes ago
-
Minorities in Pakistan enjoying freedom, human rights: Senator Danesh Kumar23 minutes ago
-
Dengue affects 131 more patients23 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 10 lawbreakers23 minutes ago
-
Major interchange projects set to launch in Capital23 minutes ago