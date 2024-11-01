Speedy truck kills one, critically injures two in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A pedestrian was killed and two others critically injured when a speeding truck hit them in Swabi district, Rescue 1122 informed on Friday.

It said the truck loaded with sand hit the people when its driver tried to evade a TMA tax and accelerated the vehicle.

A youth was killed on the scene while two others were critically injured and swiftly shifted to Shah Mansoor Medical Complex.

The run-away truck was intercepted near Akora Khattak however, police said the driver managed to flee the scene leaving the vehicle on the road.

