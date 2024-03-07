Speedy Truck Kills Pedestrian
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A speedy truck has killed a pedestrian in Taxila.
The victim identified as Umair 24, was crossing a road when a fast moving truck hit and dragged him on the road, here on Thursday.
According to details, rescue 1122 teams reached the accident spot and shifted the dead body to the hospital.
Recent Stories
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CJ, PHC visits blood donation camp41 seconds ago
-
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted11 minutes ago
-
DPO directs officials to make Green Pakistan Project successful11 minutes ago
-
Governor greets UET students for academic success11 minutes ago
-
Traffic police rally to proliferate awareness on traffic rules11 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches e-portal to receive applications for permits to host Iftar at Grand Mosque21 minutes ago
-
Neighbour arrested for robbery; 11 tola gold ornaments recovered21 minutes ago
-
Bilawal voices concern over missing of 14 fishermen21 minutes ago
-
Azma terms propaganda related to Sargodha Institute of Cardiology as baseless31 minutes ago
-
Weather to remain cold, partly cloudy in most parts of KP31 minutes ago
-
Man held for threatening father to death41 minutes ago