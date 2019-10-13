Speedy Truck Toppled Onto Hotel Leaving Two Dead
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :A speedy truck toppled onto a roadside hotel leaving two sleeping persons dead near Indus Highway Sehwan on early Sunday Morning.
Police said the accident happened as the speeding truck bumped into a hotel while trying to save another vehicle, a private news channel reported.
Victims were identified as Rafiq and Amjad Memon.
Bodies were taken to a nearby hospital, police said adding the driver of the speeding truck has been arrested.