Speedy truck toppled onto hotel leaving two dead

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :A speedy truck toppled onto a roadside hotel leaving two sleeping persons dead near Indus Highway Sehwan on early Sunday Morning.

Police said the accident happened as the speeding truck bumped into a hotel while trying to save another vehicle, a private news channel reported.

Victims were identified as Rafiq and Amjad Memon.

Bodies were taken to a nearby hospital, police said adding the driver of the speeding truck has been arrested.