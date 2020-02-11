UrduPoint.com
Speedy Van Kills 2 Women In Faisalabad

Tue 11th February 2020

Two women killed while one sustained injuries when a speedy school van hit pedestrians near the area of Eden Valley in Faisalabad on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Two women killed while one sustained injuries when a speedy school van hit pedestrians near the area of Eden Valley in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

According to police and rescue officials the tragic incident occurred due to over speeding as the driver could not control the vehicle and hit the unfortunate women of a family, a private news channel reported.

The victims were laborers on daily wages and heading to a factory, who died on the spot while one was badly injured, they stated.

The bodies were handed over to heir and the injured was admitted to a nearby hospital.

Police had arrested and registered First Information Report(F.I.R) against the driver.

