Speedy Work Ongoing To Make Punjab A Food Basket:Azma Bukhari
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said that in Punjab era of agriculture,industry and infrastructure was at its peak.
In a statement issued here on Saturday,she said that Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz was taking practical and revolutionary measures in almost every sector.
She said that speedy work was ongoing to make Punjab a food basket province in a real sense.
Azma Bukhari further said that for first time Kissan Card Programme worth Rs.400 billion had been started for farmers while provision of green tractors,super seeders and provision of agricultural machinery on rent was ongoing successfully.
She said that Punjab Chief Minister(CM) was providing relief to people in all districts of Punjab without any discrimination.
The minister said that under Ramazan Nigheban ration would be provided to deserving people at their doorsteps.
She said that following initiatives of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh was a good omen.
Azma said that Maryam Nawaz vision and policy were aimed at welfare and prosperity of common man.
Opposition should focus on solving problems of people instead of criticizing Maryam Nawaz, she added.
