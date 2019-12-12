SPEL gets best quality award

The Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited (SPEL) Pakistan has been honored with the best quality award from Unilever Pakistan for maintaining international production standards

SPEL CEO Zia Hyder Naqi received the award while former LCCI President Almas Hyder, leading industrialists and foreigners were present in the ceremony, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

SPEL CEO Zia Hyder Naqi said: "The SPEL enjoys a very selective client base, both in domestic and international markets." As a token of recognition, the SPEL had received numerous awards from its customers for timely development, on-time delivery, excellent quality and overall performance, including Indus Motor Company Limited (TOYOTA), Honda cars Pakistan Limited (Honda), Pak Suzuki Motor Company, Millat Tractors Limited, Atlas Honda Limited, he added.

He said the SPEL targeted quality as a lifestyle to produce world-class products.

The SPEL had implemented Toyota production systems, Total quality management, 5S, Kaizen and quality control circles that resulted in exceeding the customer expectations.

The SPEL RYK has been awarded "Green Channel" status by Unilever. The products supplied by the SPEL, go direct to the production lines without any inspection, the CEO added.