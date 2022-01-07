Spell of rains enters in northern Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The spell of rain with cold wind on Friday entered the northern parts of Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad and other districts.

The weather turned cold, breezy, and cloudy across Sindh. The people used heaters and fire to beat the unprecedented cold and citizens wore warm clothes while rush was observed in Landa Bazaars.