Spell Of Rains Enters In Northern Sindh

Published January 07, 2022

Spell of rains enters in northern Sindh

The spell of rain with cold wind on Friday entered the northern parts of Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad and other districts

The weather turned cold, breezy, and cloudy across Sindh. The people used heaters and fire to beat the unprecedented cold and citizens wore warm clothes while rush was observed in Landa Bazaars.

The weather turned cold, breezy, and cloudy across Sindh. The people used heaters and fire to beat the unprecedented cold and citizens wore warm clothes while rush was observed in Landa Bazaars.

