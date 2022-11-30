UrduPoint.com

Spending Heavy Amount For Early Elections Not A Suitable Option: Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Spending heavy amount for early elections not a suitable option: Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Wednesday said that spending heavy amount for holding early elections is not a suitable option for the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Wednesday said that spending heavy amount for holding early elections is not a suitable option for the government.

The government cannot spend heavy amount on voters list preparations and ballot papers, besides staff for Election Commission, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that the government is engaged in relief and rehabilitation after the devastating flood. Option for no-confidence move against Chief Minister Punjab could be adopted after consultation of Opposition parties, he stated.

He, however, said that next election should be held as per schedule. Commenting on the role of Army Chief, he said that COAS role is to defend the motherland.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Army Chief Minister Punjab Flood Election Commission Of Pakistan Muslim TV Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Khan's contradictory politics is over: Palwasha

Khan's contradictory politics is over: Palwasha

53 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye enjoy shared bonds of historical ..

Pakistan, Turkiye enjoy shared bonds of historical, cultural affinities: Hina Kh ..

55 seconds ago
 At least 19 killed, 24 wounded in north Afghanista ..

At least 19 killed, 24 wounded in north Afghanistan blast

58 seconds ago
 Labeling Russia 'State Sponsor of Terror' to Make ..

Labeling Russia 'State Sponsor of Terror' to Make Harder Aid Deliveries to Ukrai ..

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan can not afford quitting assemblies: Khu ..

Imran Khan can not afford quitting assemblies: Khurram Dastgir

4 minutes ago
 Head of Russian Women's Union Condemns Zelenskyy's ..

Head of Russian Women's Union Condemns Zelenskyy's Wife for Slandering Russian W ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.