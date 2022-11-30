Spending heavy amount for early elections not a suitable option: Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Wednesday said that spending heavy amount for holding early elections is not a suitable option for the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Wednesday said that spending heavy amount for holding early elections is not a suitable option for the government.

The government cannot spend heavy amount on voters list preparations and ballot papers, besides staff for Election Commission, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that the government is engaged in relief and rehabilitation after the devastating flood. Option for no-confidence move against Chief Minister Punjab could be adopted after consultation of Opposition parties, he stated.

He, however, said that next election should be held as per schedule. Commenting on the role of Army Chief, he said that COAS role is to defend the motherland.