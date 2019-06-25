UrduPoint.com
Spending Over Rs 200m Annually For Welfare Of Workers: Minister

Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that more than Rs 200 million are being spent annually for welfare and medical facilities to the workers and their families and we are taking more measures to provide relief to them

This he said while presiding over a meeting regarding welfare of the workers and their families here in his office on Tuesday, said a statement.

He said that since March 2019, almost 6,50000 workers are registered under Social Security and we are trying to increase this number up to ten lac in new fiscal year.

On this occasion, while briefing the meeting, Secretary Labour Rasheed Ahmed Solangi told that in collaboration with World Bank, on the directive of Sindh Government, Sindh Social Security had launched Sindh Business Registration Portal.

The purpose of this Web Portal was to provide on-line registration for national and international investors, industrialists and owners.

It is to mention here that through this Portal they may register themselves in all relevant departments in one time.

Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch added, ' Hospitals, under SESSI, Valika and Landhi, have been upgraded and ICU for newly born children have also been established in these hospitals as well'.

He told that following the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in Sukkur, 25 bededd hospital has almost been completed while 25 bededd hospital in Daharki is under construction.

He said that first time in the history of SESSI, 42 employees from grade 1 to grade 11 had been given offer letters on deceased quota.

Secretary Labour Rasheed Ahmed Solangi and other officersalso attended the meeting.

