Spending Rs.80b In Health Dept Still Condition Not Satisfactory: Sarfraz Bugti
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 11:22 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that the condition of health department is very bad despite the provision of 80 billion rupees for health in the province while spending of such huge amount in this sector is not a joke
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that the condition of health department is very bad despite the provision of 80 billion rupees for health in the province while spending of such huge amount in this sector is not a joke.
He expressed these views while holding informal conversation with journalists in Balochistan Assembly.
Balochistan Chief Minister said that his provincial government would introduce reforms in various departments saying that under the Sindh model, the condition of hospitals in Balochistan would be improved.
Billions of rupees are also spent in the education sector but the situation does not improve, there are plans to introduce about 60 reforms in the province with the aim to improve sectors for interest of the province and public, he said.
He said that the public sector development program of the province would be re-evaluated saying that a reform committee could be formed in 7 days and would submit its report in a month which would be placed before the cabinet in the form of proposals.
Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that his government's effort was to start such development works across the province.
He said that there was no disagreement regarding the formation of the cabinet in Balochistan and would form the best cabinet in Balochistan, there would be no compromise on good governance.
He said that there was a coalition government in Balochistan, they would form a cabinet soon after consulting the coalition parties, and he could give priority to public interests in the upcoming budget.
Recent Stories
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)
Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots
Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept
US, European stocks fall after hotter-than-expected producer prices
IMF chief Georgieva says 'available to serve' for second term
Swiss urged to use succession to boost women, environment at central bank
50 years on, ex-Stasi officer goes on trial for murder of Pole
Pakistan deeply concerned about atrocities against people of Gaza
Bilal Yaseen for formulating policy for coming wheat procurement
PM Shehbaz led govt committed to ‘charter of economy & reconciliation’: Tara ..
PML-N prioritizes performance, focuses on Punjab's Well-being: Ramesh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Prophet's Mosque2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan deeply concerned about atrocities against people of Gaza30 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yaseen for formulating policy for coming wheat procurement32 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz led govt committed to ‘charter of economy & reconciliation’: Tarar32 minutes ago
-
PML-N prioritizes performance, focuses on Punjab's Well-being: Ramesh32 minutes ago
-
President of Azerbaijan felicitates President Zardari30 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns hearing of Askari Tower attack trial till April 332 minutes ago
-
Chiniot mines and minerals reference adjourned till April 2330 minutes ago
-
Ghee manufacturers announce reduction of Rs 15 per kg in ghee price2 hours ago
-
32,883 more ration bags distributed in one day2 hours ago
-
IHC seeks comments from mobile companies in audio leak case2 hours ago