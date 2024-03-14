Open Menu

Spending Rs.80b In Health Dept Still Condition Not Satisfactory: Sarfraz Bugti

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 11:22 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that the condition of health department is very bad despite the provision of 80 billion rupees for health in the province while spending of such huge amount in this sector is not a joke

He expressed these views while holding informal conversation with journalists in Balochistan Assembly.

Balochistan Chief Minister said that his provincial government would introduce reforms in various departments saying that under the Sindh model, the condition of hospitals in Balochistan would be improved.

Billions of rupees are also spent in the education sector but the situation does not improve, there are plans to introduce about 60 reforms in the province with the aim to improve sectors for interest of the province and public, he said.

He said that the public sector development program of the province would be re-evaluated saying that a reform committee could be formed in 7 days and would submit its report in a month which would be placed before the cabinet in the form of proposals.

Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that his government's effort was to start such development works across the province.

He said that there was no disagreement regarding the formation of the cabinet in Balochistan and would form the best cabinet in Balochistan, there would be no compromise on good governance.

He said that there was a coalition government in Balochistan, they would form a cabinet soon after consulting the coalition parties, and he could give priority to public interests in the upcoming budget.

