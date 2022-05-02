UrduPoint.com

Spending Spree Reaches At Peak As Eid Shopping Set To End On Late Monday Night

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2022 | 05:12 PM

Spending spree reaches at peak as Eid shopping set to end on late Monday night

The spending spree has reached at its peak in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Monday as Eid shopping was set to end at various leading markets and shopping malls late night

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :The spending spree has reached at its peak in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Monday as Eid shopping was set to end at various leading markets and shopping malls late night.

A large number of people visiting city's leading markets including Commercial Market, Centaurus, Giga Mall, Raja Bazar, Cantt and other areas after breaking the fast.

Children and women were more enthusiastic in choosing new and unique design clothes to wear on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The rush of customers at the shopping centres would reach at peak from evening and continued till closing of the shops late night.

With the rise in number of buyers, traffic jam in the city's busy market places and intersections, particularly in front of shopping�centers has become routine.

Despite special arrangements of City Traffic Police to avoid congestion in busy markets, traffic remained choked in the markets due to sheer lack of traffic sense and overall trend of law breaking.

Retail prices of children, men's and women's wear, both local and foreign, rose by 20 to 30 per cent than the previous year.

Markets have been decorated with some of their gates being illuminated with coloured neon signs.�The buyers mostly middle class were found moving from shop to shop asking prices of goods.

Meanwhile, a larger number of makeshift shops have sprung up on the pavements of the city on the�Eid�occasion. Prices of different varieties of clothes have registered a sharp rise although the shops are almost full of a variety of garments.

Supply of goods, including foreign brands, in the market was abundant. The goods vary from luxury to household items with the showcase of shops glittering with the displays. Shoppers were also frequenting ready made garment.

The shops were flooded with garments for men and women and children, with the latest designs, particularly for children.

The shopkeepers were seemingly happy with their sale and the profit being earned from the purchasers.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Traffic Sale Rawalpindi Women Market National University From

Recent Stories

Two killed another injured in road mishap

Two killed another injured in road mishap

1 minute ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr a day to share joys, sacrificing for d ..

Eid-ul-Fitr a day to share joys, sacrificing for deprived people: President

1 minute ago
 5 drug peddlers held, three distilleries unearthed ..

5 drug peddlers held, three distilleries unearthed

1 minute ago
 7 killed in Nawabshah car accident

7 killed in Nawabshah car accident

1 minute ago
 A New Eposh of Virtual Exploration, the Ultramoder ..

A New Eposh of Virtual Exploration, the Ultramodern XOS 10.6

7 minutes ago
 MWMC to ensure best cleanliness arrangements durin ..

MWMC to ensure best cleanliness arrangements during Eid

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.