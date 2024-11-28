Open Menu

SPH A Landmark Project For Building 2.1 Million Flood Affected Homes: Sindh Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 10:06 PM

The Sindh Social Welfare Minister Mir Tariq Ali Khan Talpur Thursday said that Sindh People’s Housing (SPH) is a landmark project for construction of 2.1 million houses reflecting government’s commitment to welfare of the needy

The minister, in a statement issued here said that, the recent floods caused widespread destruction in Sindh, severely affecting the poor. The government has been working on a land mark project of construction of 2.1 million houses for deserving individuals under the SPH project.

“Our goal is not just to provide homes but to offer a better living environment for the people and our desire is to ensure that all deserving and rightful individuals receive their due rights in a transparent manner,” Mir Tariq Talpur vowed.

Expressing willingness to facilitate collaboration of Social Welfare Department with non-governmental organizations (NGO), he stated that the department has clear principles for the registration of organizations along with performance monitoring mechanism to ensure the achievement of social welfare objectives.

The minister urged the NGOs to work for the welfare of underprivileged and deserving communities and must ensure that they provide relief to the general public with transparency and integrity to deliver aid to those in need.

NGOs could play a significant role in bringing positive social change in Sindh and providing facilities to the deserving, he emphasized and reiterated commitment of Sindh government and his department for ensuring that every form of assistance and facility reaches its rightful recipients with complete transparency.

